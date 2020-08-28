Young COVID-19 survivor: “This could be a part of my life for years to come if not forever” | News

April 10 was a disconcerting day at TV5 when all of us discovered that a possibly lethal infection had actually attacked our lives in a deeply individual method when a member of our group checked favorable for COVID-19.

Now, he’s still coping with the repercussions of the infection.

“I do have to take a walk every single day to exercise my lungs,” Markie Heideman stated. “I do a lot of breathing treatments. I have to test my breathing often.”

A bitter tablet to swallow for a relatively healthy 23-year-old.

“It’s been months and I still experience a lot of long-term issues as well.”

Issues that are dividing Heideman’s life into 2 chapters– prior to and after COVID.

“Most days there will be a time where I am really, really fatigued and I have to sit down for a little while especially if I am busy or working on something and running errands,” he said. “Usually after I grocery shop, I am exhausted.”

Symptoms he still experiences after falling ill in April.

He had a tough time capturing his breath. He went to his medical professional and was dealt with for bronchitis, however he didn’t improve, so he returned for a chest x-ray.

“They looked at them and were like we’ve never seen this before,” Heideman stated. “It was kind …