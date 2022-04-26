The World Youth Weightlifting Championships will kick off on the Greek island of Crete on May 2, with the participation of Armenian representatives.

Nine weightlifters Garnik Cholakyan (55 kg), Andranik Papeyan (61 kg), Gor Sahakyan (67 kg), Mnatsakan Abrahamyan (81 kg), Suren Grigoryan, Gorg Ghahramanyan (both 89 kg) will leave for Heraklion as part of the Armenian youth team. Garik Karapetyan (96 kg), Petros Petrosyan (102 kg) և Milena Khachatryan (76 kg).

The weightlifters, led by Melik Ghukasyan, are holding a training camp in Olimpavan. The women’s team, led by Artashes Nersisyan, is training in Abovyan.

The World Youth Championship will end on May 10.