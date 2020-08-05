Young Armenian nurse killed in Beirut blast – Panorama

A young Armenian nurse was killed in the wake of an enormous surge in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday.

The nurse, recognized as Jessica Bezjian, passed away after the healthcare facility ceiling collapsed, Arevelk paper reported, mentioning Lebanese media.

The healthcare facility where the nurse worked is really near the port of Beirut which was rocked by the blast.

Jessica Bezjian was a graduate of the Mesrobian Armenian School in Beirut and a member of the Lebanese Nursing Students Association.