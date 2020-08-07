You Won’t BELIEVE How Much These TikTok Stars Make – At Least Until Donald Trump Bans It…

Think TikTok is a wild-goose chase? Not for these teenagers and young people who are obviously making boat- loads of dollars on the video- sharing app!

According to Forbes‘ very first- ever roundup of the greatest- earning TikTok stars, which concentrated on the material developers “native” to the Chinese- owned platform rather than standard superstars that have simply as big followings on the app, TikTok’s most significant names are each drawing in over $1 million every year publishing ridiculous dance videos, tricks, makeup magic, and other brief- type videos Gen Z can’t appear to get enough of.

But the getting may not benefit excessive longer, as President Donald Trump released an ominously unclear executive order on Thursday prohibiting United States deals with ByteDance, the Beijing- based moms and dad business of TikTok.

What’s so bad about TikTok, you ask? Well, according to the order, the app “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users,” like web activity, area information, and searching history– generally the like a great deal of apps we utilize every day, honestly. BUT it possibly offers China access to Americans’ individual info. The order argues that China might potentially assemble “files of individual info for …