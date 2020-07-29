You Won’t BELIEVE How Much Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Costs!!!

When we initially saw Demi Lovato‘s SPECTACULAR engagement ring, we immediately understood it was extremely pricey– early quotes stated perhaps $850 k or perhaps a million.

But according to sources speaking with TMZ on Tuesday, those guesses were really QUITE conservative. See, they state the ring needed to cost a minimum of $2.5 MILLION! And that’s minimum! It might be as much as $5 mil!!!

Why so ‘spensive??

Well, it’s not simply the 10-20 carats of pure diamond weighing it down. It’s likewise the cut, which was by superstar jewelry expert Peter Marco Apparently Demi’s fiancé Max Ehrich invested rather a great deal of time (if not his own cash– that’s just 2 months wage if you’re Jeff Bezos!) speaking with Marco to get the ring ideal.

In completion what the Confident vocalist got was an emerald cut embeded in platinum, surrounded by trapezoid-shaped diamonds (which would each be thought about a good size for your normal ring). You can get an excellent take a look at it by scrolling through the pictures (listed below):

[Image via Demi Lovato/Instagram.]