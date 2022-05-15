Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, the leader of the “Homeland” party, who did not take part in the protests for 1-2 days due to ill health, is now in France, where he responded to the government propaganda machine’s claims that the movement was divided.

“I was a little sick, the government press and some people started saying that the movement was split, failed, they left. Now I have come here to say that you will see your necks, but you will not see a split movement.

“Something that concerns our country, our homeland, our people cannot be divided,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.

He noted that the struggle will continue, and the authorities that have brought misfortunes to Armenia and Artsakh will be held accountable for what they have done.