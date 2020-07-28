‘You Were President Obama’s Right-Hand!’

Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo just eviscerated former senior Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, who oversaw every move Barack Obama made during his eight years in the White House.

Bartiromo asked Jarrett on Monday,“Do you believe that if Jim Comey knew that the dossier was fake and garbage, and he kept going, re-upping warrants to spy on the Trump campaign, that he should go to jail?”

.@ValerieJarrett on new evidence FBI knew Steele Dossier was garbage: This “was nearly four years ago and I don’t understand why our focus isn’t on what’s happening right now” [via FBN/@MariaBartiromo] pic.twitter.com/SrOGArm5NP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 28, 2020

RELATED: Trey Gowdy Didn’t Like Obama’s ‘Amazing Statement’ After The Flynn Case Was Dropped

Jarrett insists there was no wrongdoing by the Obama administration

Jarrett replied, “Well, Maria—look—I have a very high degree of confidence that our intelligence community, our investigators comported themselves responsibly.”

Shifting focus to the GOP, Jarrett continued,“Look, Lindsey Graham is the one who encouraged Senator McCain to turn over the dossier in the first place, to the FBI” and wondered if it was “one piece of a bigger puzzle.”

Bartiromo challenged Jarrett, “What’s happening right now is we are learning the details of what took place, and we are getting official confirmation that the FBI knew that the dossier was garbage and made up in a bar because the sub-source of the dossier told the FBI officials in early January.”

“Then, in early January, you had an Oval Office meeting where President Obama apparently said we gotta get the right people to investigate General Flynn,” Bartiromo explained. “We had Joe Biden saying let’s get him on the Logan Act, and we know all of this from Peter Strzok’s hand-written notes.”

Maria Bartiromo crushed Valerie Jarrett. The Obama administration and Joe Biden were involved in an effort to rig an election and ever since have used the fake Russian collusion propaganda to cover their tracks. https://t.co/F1Ku0NKpSD — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 28, 2020

Bartiromo asks Jarrett a direct question

Bartiromo then asked Jarrett directly, “So let me ask you this, did you want General Flynn to be unmasked as well? I know a lot of your colleagues did. Joe Biden wanted it, Susan Rice wanted it. Did you also say you want him unmasked?”

Instead of answering the question, Jarrett tried to redirect the conversation to addressing voting during a pandemic.

“Maria, no, I was not involved in any of those conversations—but the question I really want to put to you is, ‘What are we doing today?’” Jarrett said, “If people want to have an investigation about what happened four years ago, they should do that.”

“But aren’t you concerned about what’s going on right now?” Jarrett exclaimed. “Aren’t you worried about the integrity of our upcoming elections? Aren’t you worried about how we’re going to have a safe and fair election in the midst of a pandemic?”

Obviously, Valerie Jarrett is acknowledging the crimes involved in the Steele dossier but wants to dismiss treason because it happened inside Barack Obama’s administration 4 years ago. Jail all of them for sedition. Barack Obama’s administration was the most corrupt in history. — Miranda C. Bell Reporting NMS15a Felony Crimes (@truthsearch1957) July 28, 2020

Bartiromo Explodes On Jarrett

Bartiromo then exploded on Jarrett.

“Yes, that’s exactly why I’m asking the question—because I am a patriot and I don’t want to see people in positions of power put their finger on the scale and make up a story that there’s collusion with a foreign power when there’s absolutely no evidence of that,” Bartiromo declared.

The host continued, “And if the powers to be knew that there was no evidence of that in early January, I want to make sure that we do not have the powers in government spying on political campaigns because the other political campaign paid for it.”

“We know that Hillary Clinton paid for the dossier,” Bartiromo said. “So, this was an election year—we’ve got one campaign paying for dirt on another campaign, and you’ve got the amazing intelligence agencies of our government weaponized!”

RELATED: Former Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett Says Trump’s Embrace Of White Supremacists ‘Fueling Anger’ Of Protesters

You have to wonder if Obama, Biden, Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Rice or Yates ever asked, “What happens if we’re wrong? What damage will be done if we surveille a political campaign and we turn out wrong? If we suggest there was collusion and there wasn’t? What harm will we do?” https://t.co/NqJgsKKdVg — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 28, 2020

Bartiromo: ‘So, I’m asking you—‘Did President Obama direct this?’

“You say you knew nothing about it,” she added. “You were President Obama’s right hand—and a lot people are wondering how much President Obama directed this. So, I’m asking you—‘Did President Obama direct this?’”

Jarrett replied, “That’s not how it works, that’s not how our investigations work. We leave that up to the intelligence community.”

Obama’s senior adviser continued to skirt Bartiromo’s question.