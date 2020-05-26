‘You want to be politically correct’: Trump asks reporter to take mask off then mocks him when he says no

DonaldTrump refuted buffooning previousVicePresidentJoeBiden for putting on amaskto an exteriorMemorialDay occasion,then showed upto do simply thatto areporter that demanded maintaining his face covering on throughout aRoseGarden occasion on

Tuesday

“You want to be politically correct,” the head of state claimedtoReutersreporterJeffMason, whomhe had actually askedto eliminate hismaskto ask a concern a lot more audibly.

“No. I just want to wear the mask,”MrMason fired back, hismask in position.

Download the brand-newIndependentPremium application Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings

More complies with …