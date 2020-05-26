‘You want to be politically correct’: Trump asks reporter to take mask off then mocks him when he says no

DonaldTrump refuted buffooning previousVicePresidentJoeBiden for putting on amaskto an exteriorMemorialDay occasion,then showed upto do simply thatto areporter that demanded maintaining his face covering on throughout aRoseGarden occasion on
Tuesday
“You want to be politically correct,” the head of state claimedtoReutersreporterJeffMason, whomhe had actually askedto eliminate hismaskto ask a concern a lot more audibly.
“No. I just want to wear the mask,”MrMason fired back, hismask in position.
Download the brand-newIndependentPremium application
Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings
More complies with …
No buzz, simply the suggestions and also evaluation you require
SubscribetoIndependentPremiumto book mark this write-up
Wantto book mark your much-loved posts and also talesto checked out or referral later on?Start yourIndependentPremium registration today.(***************************************************************************************** ).