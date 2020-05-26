Home Top Stories ‘You want to be politically correct’: Trump asks reporter to take mask...

'You want to be politically correct': Trump asks reporter to take mask off then mocks him when he says no

Donald Trump refuted buffoonery of previous Vice President Joe Biden for putting on a mask to an exterior Memorial Day occasion, then showed up to do simply that to a reporter that demanded maintaining his face covering on throughout a Rose Garden occasion on

Tuesday

“You want to be politically correct,” the head of state claimedtoReutersreporterJeffMason, whomhe had actually askedto eliminate hismaskto ask a concern a lot more audibly.

“No. I just want to wear the mask,”MrMason fired back, hismask in position.

More complies with …

