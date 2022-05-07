Facebook post of Karin Tonoyan, Founder-Director of “Hay Aspet” Educational-Charitable Foundation, Co-Founder of “5165 Movement” Party

Why have schoolchildren become the subject of political speculation? Who are they?

On May 5, a video appeared on the Internet, in which schoolchildren (2nd graders) saw a march of protesters passing by the adjacent street in the Ring Park, and shouted:

– Without Nikol Armenia J.

-Nikol is a traitor և etc.….

And now some media outlets are not queuing up to blame the school և teacher (who is trying to silence them) for instilling such hatred in children.

NOW LISTEN CAREFULLY ․ The children are the students of the “Armenian Knight” school, who, according to the schedule, went out to conduct a painting lesson in the park, which “shines brightly from the drawing papers lying on the ground in the video”, seeing the groups of protesters they see and hear from their TV screens every day. The chants, of course, were repeated with childish enthusiasm.

Now some journalists dressed as saints are trying to accuse the school, the children, of such hatred, knowing that the school principal is Karin Tonoyan.

I officially declare that I mutually accuse the Prime Minister, the government under his leadership, of creating such an atmosphere of anti-educational, anti-human hatred և in the country as a result of their anti-national, apathetic policies, in which it is simply impossible for even a 3-year-old child not to see duplication of adults.

Let me remind you that the formation of that atmosphere began in the cursed days of 2018, when a 10-11-year-old child led by Nikol Pashinyan was taken to the stage of the Republic Square, who called the current authorities J.

Now is the time for thieves to shout, catch the thief…

You sowed the seeds, enjoy now, gentlemen…

I do not justify the behavior of the children at all, yet I take them completely under my protection, publicly declaring that yes, they will grow up with courageous willpower, as befits a KNIGHT, never to be silent, not to tolerate and not to be enslaved to lies and the devil.

And we have been waiting for the KGMSN, the staff of the municipality, the police in our school for a long time to show what a national-knight school and education mean.

Welcome gentlemen.