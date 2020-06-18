‘You Should Have Left’ review

The movie’s brainier skew — or at least, somewhat more ambitious posture — owes debts to German author Daniel Kehlmann, on whose book the film is based; and writer-director David Koepp, best known for the screenplays on blockbusters like “Jurassic Park” and “Mission: Impossible.”

Beyond that, there’s a whole lot of Bacon, leading a minimal cast that also features Amanda Seyfried as his much-younger wife and Avery Essex as their six-year-old daughter.

Bacon plays Theo, who is described as “rich and retired,” giving him time to indulge his jealousy regarding Susanna (Seyfried), an actress who can’t seem to put down her phone. After some squabbling they agree to take a break in Wales, staying at a sprawling house that’s essentially in the middle of nowhere, other than a few villagers reminiscent of the stock characters in old black-and-white Frankenstein movies.

Soon, odd things begin to happen, leading to uncomfortable conversations with the kid and revelations about Theo’s past — events that clearly weigh on him, prompting the girl to ask, “Why do people hate daddy so much?”