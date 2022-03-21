“Can you state clearly that you are negotiating to exclude the status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan, to exclude the enclave status of Artsakh and to confirm the status of the guarantor of the right of Artsakh to the right of self-determination of the Republic of Armenia?” During the discussion of the report on the results, the deputy of the “Armenia” faction Armen Rustamyan asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan.

Ararat Mirzoyan responded ․ “You are probably presenting the ideas of your political party. The CP has expressed its views several times, including during the pre-election campaign. Our ideas are based on the guideline of ensuring peace and sustainable development in the region. The citizens’ theses, which were voiced during the campaign, found enough support to form a government from the CP or with the nomination of the Prime Minister. Our guideline is to build peace in the region. An important part of it is the resumption of peace talks over Nagorno-Karabakh, the negotiation and signing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement. The issues of the rights of the Artsakh Armenians and the status of Nagorno-Karabakh are fundamental for us. “

Armen Rustamyan was surprised by his answer ․ “I am surprised that you attributed what you said to a party approach. Are you not aware that Artsakh has declared its independence with the declaration of independence, that there was a referendum, that a constitution was adopted in Artsakh and fixed how the people of Artsakh imagine the solution of the Artsakh issue? I want to know whether your government refuses those demands. Does he reject the article of the Constitution of Artsakh, which defines the realization of the will of the people of Artsakh? It means the status of Artsakh outside Azerbaijan. I formulated it gently. And the people of Artsakh have clearly stated the independence of Artsakh. And the fact that Armenia is the guarantor of the realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination is not written in the ARF program, but in our strategy. Do you refuse it? ”

Ararat Mirzoyan repeated the previous answer ․ “The issues of the status of Artsakh and the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh remain fundamental for us.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN