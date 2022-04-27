The situation in Freedom Square is tense. Dozens of red berets forcibly silenced protesters. The latter shouted “do not shout”, the police called for calm. “You rested, you animal,” the gathered people responded.

The police and the protesters were dragging each other. Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the Homeland party, tried to calm down and asked his supporters to stay away from the police.

Vanetsyan said. “Everyone’s nerves are tense, the police, you see, used disproportionate force. Everyone’s nerves are tense. The authorities understand that the people’s movement is gaining momentum, they can not stop it in any way and they want to intimidate people with such actions. But nothing will work, I urge the police once again to stay within their authority. “

There are people brought from the scene.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN