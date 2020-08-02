‘You never know what will happen’ – Pochettino re-opens door to coaching Barcelona

Two years on from declaring he would never coach the Catalan club, the previous Tottenham supervisor has actually backtracked on his remarks

Mauricio Pochettino has actually relatively opened the door to possibly coaching Barcelona after revealing remorse for revealing them “disrespect” with remarks he made in 2018.

Pochettino’s supervisory profession is most associated with Tottenham, where he invested 5 years up until 2019, however Espanyol is where he initially made his name and invested the majority of his playing days.

Across 2 spells as a gamer, Pochettino represented Espanyol for simply shy of 10 years and after that ended up being the club’s head coach in 2009, 3 years after retiring with Los Periquitos.

It was this association that was frequently referenced by Spanish football analysts and writers when recommending Pochettino would not coach Espanyol’s regional competitors Barcelona

Pochettino likewise revealed reticence to such a concept on numerous events, most just recently in 2018 when he declared he would never coach Barca, Arsenal or Rosario Central due to his close ties to Espanyol, Spurs and Newell’s Old Boys.

“I would prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than go to work in certain places,” he stated – however he has actually now backtracked on that declaration.

” I have to describe …