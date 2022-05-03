Home Armenia “You know this energy, don’t you, where, to whom, in what condition?”... Armenia “You know this energy, don’t you, where, to whom, in what condition?” You can imagine what a person is in, right? ”․ Szak Nazaryan |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - May 3, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “You know this energy, don’t you, where, to whom, in what condition?” You can imagine what a person is in, right? ”․ Szak Nazaryan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Ali accuses Armenians of barbarism when talking about establishing peace | Morning: Armenia “What is the priority of the opposition – Artsakh or the change of government?” Morning: Armenia Law enforcement և police forces must show respect. Ambassadors Lynn Tracy և Andrea Victorin’s Response to Law Enforcement Actions. 168.am |: ... Recent Posts There’s a simple fix for the Google android programs that keep crashing on your... Bitcoin rallies 13% to break through $11,000 Crypto is too volatile to hold on the balance sheet: Salt Financial COO Lil Wayne Will Now Be Facing 10 Years Of Imprisonment The Evolution of Sextortion Scammers’ Tactics Most Popular The Armenian people turned their open hand into a fist ․ that fist... ARF member, member of "Hayastan" bloc, NA deputy Tadjos Avetisyan's assistant Gerasim Vardanyan, who immediately after his release joined the rally in France Square,... Gerasim Vardanyan is free and joined the rally in France Square Judge Arshak Matjosyan rejected the motion of Suren Navoyan, senior investigator of the RA NSS Investigation Department, to detain Gerasim Vardanyan. Gerasim Vardanyan, the assistant... Be at the French Square tomorrow at 15:30 to present the public demand for... The protest actions will continue tomorrow, one of the opposition representatives Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced in France Square. He called on the citizens to close the... After the removal of Nikol Pashinyan, an interim government of national accord will be... During the rally in France Square, one of the opposition figures, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, answered two of the most frequently asked questions. "They say that if... I believe the end of this power loved by the Turks is approaching ․... "We are faced with a simple choice: stay at home, become a Turk, shrink, one day become a small city-state within a country or...