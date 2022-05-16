"You have to be happy even for small things" | Morning

Says future film director, participant of the 44-day war Khachik Grigoryan

Khachik Grigoryan was born in Yerevan. The future film director is studying at the Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinema.

Participating in the 44-day war, the young man believes that no film can reflect what he saw with his own eyes in Artsakh, Hadrut, and went through it. In the same eyes, Artsakh remained as a home and place, an inseparable part, a homeland sanctified by the blood of friends. But anyway, there is an inner force in him that drives him to believe that Artsakh will rise like a phoenix. Khachik does not like to talk about war. He says memories do not always tell good things.



However, during his compulsory military service, he realized that memories are very precious, due to which he often smiles or is sad, but assures that they also have a life-giving ability and push him to create. We often see the colors of war in his works, which seem to have become scars. In a monologue-letter dedicated to his immortal friend Levon Mantashyan, who died on the battlefield, he wrote in Yerevan after receiving a gunshot wound in the right hand while he was receiving treatment. He also wrote with an injured hand. “You and the universe, you and the stars have reached each other. When talking at night standing in positions, you said that they are far, far away. “We were talking about it and falling asleep in my head, but now I understand that in addition to sleeping, that conversation was against other things,” Khachik writes, then remembers his friend’s words. “You said that the mind has the greatest power, the way of thinking is the best way to make everything possible.” Khachik also plays the piano. “Even being hurt did not disrupt his playing… ‘You have to be happy even for small things,'” he says.

Through writing, Khachik also uses self-knowledge, watching from the side what is connected with his life. He also tries to combine the colors in his mind that he imagines and finds right. During his service he wrote a novel, which now continues. He is not sure yet whether it will be published in book form or not, but he knows for sure that he will continue to write because he has a literary belief. Childhood memories are also found in the novel. “I have created a world for myself, where I will be isolated, I will live, I will see my childhood again and at some point I will be cut off from reality. “Every time I am convinced of what a good childhood is,” says Khachik Grigoryan, remembering that when he was on vacation and saw the work printed on the front page of Yerevan kiosks with his picture on the front page, he seemed to be at peace, that he was both in Yerevan and in Artsakh.

Khachik has many plans, but he does not think it is right to talk about them in advance. We talked about his new film series, which has an interesting format. The young filmmaker tells about the night watchmen of different institutions in the language of cinema, presenting everything that really exists. Khachik’s idea is becoming a reality today. He reminds once again that the path to success is not unimpeded, and difficulties are for a person.

Vova ARZUMANYAN

Photos provided by Nara VARDANYAN and Khachik GRIGORYAN

“Aravot” daily

14.05.2022: