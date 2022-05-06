During the rally in France Square, Tigran Abrahamyan, former adviser to Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, MP of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, responded to the statement of Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the RA NA Committee on Defense and Security, that It is the contingent that avoided compulsory military service “, their data should be collected in order to” enrich the mobilization resource of the army “.

“It turns out that the chairman of the NA Committee on Defense and Security Affairs has given instructions to the police, the Ministry of Defense to check whether the people gathered here have avoided military service, participation in the three-month rallies.

“On behalf of all of us, I want to say from here, go to the fugitives, look for those around you,” Tigran Abrahamyan stressed.

He added that the current government did not understand that those who came out to fight are the people for whom the army is sacred.

“These people do not understand that service in the Armed Forces, participation in the defense of the homeland is an honor, it is a matter of dignity for all of us.

These people perceive the army as a club ․ quarterly rallies, accept service in the Armed Forces as a threat, blackmail.

That is your perception, your essence. “For us, the army is sacred, for us the defense of the homeland is a sacred task,” said Tigran Abrahamyan.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6nnd28kVv0:

The opposition MP also referred to Andranik Kocharyan’s statement that “the Artsakh issue is not in Yerevan that should be settled.”

“They say, go and solve the Artsakh issue in Artsakh. I say on my behalf: I have worked in Artsakh for 4 years, I have served in Artsakh for 4 years. At that moment I considered that my service was in Artsakh, I went and did it in Artsakh. At the moment, the Artsakh issue is being resolved in Yerevan. That is why we have gathered and we will solve that issue here. “Ring your ears,” said Tigran Abrahamyan.

The current government has nothing to do with the army ․ “Its creators and keepers have something to do with the army,” he said.

“You have no moral right to speak on behalf of the army. You do not represent the army. The army is represented by people gathered here. They represent the people who formed the army, who stood at its foundations, who made it, who served in different stages, who put everything for the army. You have nothing to do with the army at all.

In any case, we, the people gathered here, many of them, have come from here to say that we are by the side of the army.

We will do everything for the army, we will restore the army, we will not leave it like this.

The time will come when we will do what we are talking about here, “Tigran Abrahamyan stated.