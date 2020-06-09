‘You have a voice’; High Point parents bring kids to protest against racism, police brutality

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of the Triad’s kids joined their parents in protests on Sunday, giving them a entrance seat to historical past.

Families took on these marches collectively.

Parents inform FOX8 they hope their youngsters might be impressed to change the world.

In High Point, moms, fathers and their kids walked from Market Center Drive to the Morehead Recreation Center.

With chants, songs and prayers, greater than 1,000 protesters, together with Police Chief Kenneth Shultz, marched by way of metropolis streets, hoping to create change and finish police brutality.

“I wanted to come out here and be a difference in the world,” stated 11-year-old Brice Dale.

Some of the gang’s loudest voices got here from its youngest supporters.

“I’m out here because, even though I’m not black, I’m white, and everyone still matters,” defined 10-year-old Lily McCann. “Even if they’re mixed or white or black, it doesn’t matter what color you are, it matters who you are.”

The kids had been studying from the adults round them.

“I wanted to make sure they understood what was important, that God created everyone and he created them as equally as anyone else,” stated Cassia Simms.

Simms introduced her two bi-racial youngsters along with her to the protest.

“I wanted to make sure that they were prepared but felt confident in themselves that they had a voice,” she added.

Chiquita Ellurbe introduced her son whereas carrying a shirt that learn, “I’m a proud black mother of an African-American son who wants to live.”

She stated she’s preventing for him.

“[I want] to teach my son, regardless of whether you are young, old, white, black, that you have a voice,” stated Ellurbe. “You have a voice. You have a right to voice your opinion, and your voice will be heard.”

These parents tried to educate their kids life classes throughout the march, even within the blazing warmth.

“[My mom said] to keep going,” stated 9-year-old Selah Smith. “Because it’s worth it in the end.”

“They take us, and they show us this is how the world is. I wish it couldn’t be like this, but this is how it is,” added Dale.

Parents inform FOX8 they need to instill of their youngsters, the significance of what it means to be the long run.

“This is an opportunity to make change. We want our kids to be apart of that,” stated Cassia Simms.

“We have an opportunity to get it right going forward. We’re bringing these kids up with the awareness of, this is the world we live in,” added Rena Dale, who additionally introduced her two kids to the protest. “And unless we do something about it, this is going to be the world that you live in.”