An epic video is certainly going viral this week depicting an older woman completely demolishing a young liberal activist after he demanded that she check her “f***ing privilege.”

The video was captured on Sunday, close to the statue of former President Teddy Roosevelt that has been controversial in the eyes of the radical Left.

As liberal protesters demanded that the statue be removed, a group appeared, advocating that it should stay right where it is. That’s when one passionate older woman took a stand against the radical lefties.

“You are a domestic terrorist group, and we will see to it that you fall, and you fall so hard you won’t know what hit you!” she began as she pointed at them.

This was apparently too much free speech for starters ginger-haired radical male who approached the lady and shared with her, “Yo, lady! Check your f***ing privilege and get back over there!”

The woman, however, was not having any of it. “Who are you talkin’ to, huh?” she screamed at the son, who towered over her. “You got something to say, little boy? You got something to say, little boy? No, you don’t, do you?”

Like many members of the radical Left, the boy started to back as soon as that he was confronted one-on-one. All that he could muster straight back was a weak “go back there,” but she wasn’t planning to take orders from him. “No, I’ll stand wherever I want!” the lady fired straight back. “I can walk wherever I want!”

As she continued to yell at the person, other bystanders told him, “Don’t go chest-to-chest with a woman. Chest-to-chest with a woman, tough guy?”

“Learn your history!” the woman yelled. “If you learned your history, you wouldn’t be a radical!”

Finally getting ahold of himself, the boy eventually responded by saying, “You’re bigots. You don’t understand the Constitution. All men are created equal.”

Once again, the lady was undeterred.

“Is that the best you got, dolly boy?” she taunted him. “Is that the best you got, baby boy? Is that the best you got? Is that the best you got? Go back to school!”

Check out the video below, but we must warn you that it does include foul language:

“Check your f****** privilege” counter-protester confronts protester at defend #Teddyroosevelt statue rally in #NYC pic.twitter.com/IV5L3OA3Vf — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 28, 2020

The woman has continued to the stand by position her tirade in the wake of the video going viral.

“What they’re doing is trying to erase history,” she said afterward, going on to describe Roosevelt as “one of our best presidents ever” and that “it takes my breath away that something as beautiful and as magnificent as” the statue of him has been deemed as offensive by the Left.

“This is not about race any more; it never really was,” the woman continued. “This is about taking apart the fabric of America. This is all about the fabric of America. They want us to read their narrative: Freedom of speech so long as we say what they want us to say. Any kind of freedom at all is all about their narrative, the radical Left narrative. We can’t allow that any more. This is America. We stand with all races, all colors, all creeds. People came to this country to seek those freedoms, and now, from the inside out, they want to take them away. It’s not gonna work. We won’t allow it.”

“This is not about race anymore it never really was this is about taking apart the fabric of America” says protester at the defend #TeddyRoosevelt statue protest in #NYC pic.twitter.com/zVWqcuiuIF — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 28, 2020

It’s safe to say that she taught that ginger protester only a little lesson about life he will never forget!

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 30, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

