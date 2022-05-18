A group of protesters led by RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan carried out awareness-raising activities in the center. Ashotyan called these actions city tours and, passing through the streets, started posting live information about monuments, cafes, sights, and entertainment zones on Facebook.

Presenting the statue dedicated to the Armenian gampr dog, authored by Levon Tokmajyan, Ashotyan said that the concept of gampr and dog has a double meaning. “Loyalty is perceived as positive and negative, for example, but also negative, depending on which owner the dog obeys. I would very much like our law enforcement agencies to have dignity, to have an obligation to serve the state and not a traitor. The Armenian gampr must protect his own flock and not the enemy. Have you seen a gampr carrying out a wolf’s command? The gampr must strangle the wolf. “

During this historical-cultural-political campaign, Ashotyan presented the statue of William Saroyan, and rebuked the indifferent supporters. “You seem to be one of the leading tourists.” Near Saroyan’s statue, Ashotyan said. “If Saroyan were alive and saw this national disgrace in which the Armenian people found themselves because of Nikol and his servants, his famous couplet would sound a little different: where two Armenians gather, Nikol’s life will make hell, where two Armenians gather for Nikol. It will be Syunik. “

There was an argument with passers-by during the campaign. One of them was a resident of Gegharkunik region and was acquitted after Ashotyan’s intervention. “Dear Ashotyan, I’m pregnant, I’m going to die for you. Did I say anything to that man?” He was telling the protesters. “You are a Turk, a Turk has not entered or will not enter the life of a man from Martuni.” Ashotyan urged their supporters not to fight with citizens who have a different political taste, saying that their fight is with their master and also for their sake.

Another citizen started arguing and cursing the protesters. “You got dog money, b guys.” Ashotyan got on his nerves, started reacting and urged the police to deal with the provocateur. He apologized to the other citizens for the 18+ vocabulary.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN