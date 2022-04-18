Vilen Gabrielyan, a deputy of the “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly, has officially put into circulation the draft of the new law of the Republic of Armenia “On Regulation of Arms Circulation”.

The draft sets the age of the permit to acquire civilian weapons at 21 years old.

The mandatory requirement to be a member of a hunting association for the purchase of weapons is abolished.

The mandatory requirement to have a 5-year smoothbore rifle to purchase a shotgun is waived.

The bases of the obligatory examination procedure for acquiring a weapon are defined.

The limit on the number of bullets is lifted.

The types of weapons are specified.

The criteria for shooting are set.

The term of the permit to acquire, keep, carry և transfer (transport) weapons will be set at 10 years instead of the previous 5 years.

Weapons for the production, import, export and trade of weapons will be valid for 5 years instead of the previous 3 years.

It is allowed to purchase up to 10 units of civilian firearms instead of the previous 5 units.

Permission to compile Weapons Collections becomes indefinite.

This project will enter into force 3 months after its adoption.



