Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who came to the National Assembly, refused to answer journalists’ questions after the discussion held in the head committee today. “When headlines are made that completely distort what I said, when such issues are unfortunately not understood by journalists, which are also related to the security of our nation, or they deliberately distort it. I’m sorry, I avoid contact with you,” he said. . It should be noted that we are talking about the following wording expressed by Ararat Mirzoyan in the commission ․ “By and large, there is nothing unacceptable in the Azerbaijani proposals. Another thing is that they do not completely address the comprehensive agenda of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace. “ Luiza SUKIASYAN

