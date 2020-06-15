‘You can’t furlough an otter’: why one family-run zoo remains shut – video

Andy Cowell runs the Fenn Bell Conservation Project in Medway, Kent. After 12 weeks of closure, as running costs mounted, zoos were suddenly told with significantly less than a week’s notice that they are able to reopen on Monday to reduced visitors. But smaller zoos such as for example Fenn Bell have had to pay funds they barely had just to create space for visitors to visit safely, and Cowell remains a couple of weeks from being ready. He tells Richard Sprenger why he is so angry at how the situation has been handled and fears the possibility of having to euthanise his animals

