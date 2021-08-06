"You can't excuse it" | Gary Neville discusses Kane's absence, Man Utd's expectations & Salford City

Ahead of the new EFL season, Gary Neville spoke with Sky Sports News about the new season, what is in store for his Salford side and what their ambitions are. Neville also spoke about Man Utd’s exceptions this year with Raphaël Varane’s imminent arrival and the absence of Harry Kane from Tottenham’s training.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR