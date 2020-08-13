You can type ‘how to vote’ into Google now for instant state-by-state voting instructions

Election Day in the United States– November 3rd– is nearly here. Now, if you type “how to vote” or “how to register to vote” into Google’s search box, it will automatically detect which state you live in and offer you voting dates, methods to register to vote online, and more.

If you go to Google’s online search engine or the Chrome web internet browser to search for particular voting details, you’ll now get some extremely particular outcomes:

If you browse “how to vote,” the very first thing that appears on the website– listed below all of the advertisements, anyways– is no longer the leading search results page for that expression. Instead, you’ll see particular details on how to vote in your state, consisting of ID requirements, the due date to vote, and crucial distinctions in between voting by mail or face to face. If you browse “how to register to vote” rather, Google will supply detailed instructions to register for in-person voting, how to register for a mail-in tally, and examine the status of your citizen registration.