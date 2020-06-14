You can say it was a ‘different time’ all you like – there is no excuse for Britain’s barbaric slave trade

“It was a very different time” is now shorthand for attempts to shut down moral judgment of past actions. This may be acceptable when judging vague, distant insights into primitive societies and cultures from many thousands of years back; it is not acceptable when placed on our relatively recent history.

I am confident that if I really could go back over time and inform most people concerning the now well known details of the slave trade the majority would view it as inhuman, immoral and criminal. The people who made money from this appalling trade wouldn’t need to be told; they knew the details plus they thrived on its barbarity. There ought to be no celebration of their lives no matter how many philanthropic projects to which they attached their name.

Our world now is in desperate need of unity – of shared humanity and the odious views of divisive, racist individuals from our past ought to be consigned to the dustbin of history not excused and celebrated in statues and monuments.





John Dillon

Birmingham

Our self-serving leaders

Regardless of one’s political affiliations and in spite of those governmental policies with what type might not agree, I have always supposed our surface differences were underpinned by common principles that unite us in society. I had assumed our political representatives and leaders subscribed for some basic human qualities and values define all folks, at our best. I’m thinking about things like kindness, decency, fairness, honesty, sincerity, and so on.

Over the previous few years – and more intensely day by day over recent months – I’ve wondered whether our leaders and their advisers have these values at the core of the being. When things are tough, instant recourse to one’s values ensures that decisions are grounded in what would most useful serve the most popular good and not our pressing, personal needs. These days, I see and hear politicians seeking recourse in what would most useful serve themselves and what gestures might best manipulate the general public in order to serve their personal, short-term ends.

If we are perhaps not guided and led by common values, we become morally bankrupt and dismiss the common good and all our children’s future towards selfish expediency. At minimum, our politicians should model and reflect those values that bind us together and not those who drive us selfishly apart.

Graham Powell

Cirencester

PC madness

These days will be remembered as a time of great vomiting across the Western World.

First there was Covid-19, which inflicted the mature and randomly struck down the frail and infirm.

Then came the PC madness that inflicted the immature and selectively struck down history and the truth.

Mark Dyer

Australia

No more symbolism

Am I alone in wondering, in this crisis of mortality, deprivation and inequality, why the loudest voices in the land are contending for the welfare of inanimate objects?

Down with symbolism, is my cry.

Cole Davis

Norwich

Choosing the economy over lives

I am glad to see that the us government is now taking on responsibility for social distancing rather than listening to scientific advice (“Coronavirus: Government could overrule scientific advisers and relax two-metre distancing rule, Chancellor says”).

I’m wondering if they are considering reports about what is happening in other countries once they cut their social distancing rules.

As soon because they reduce social distancing, I’m sure we will have an increase in coronavirus cases.

I’m glad the economy is more crucial that you them than that of the nation’s health.

Jade Bandit

Address supplied

Black history in the curriculum

Black history ought to be made compulsory in order to help “build” a sense of identity atlanta divorce attorneys young person in the United Kingdom. For way too long young black and mixed race people have been denied the chance to learn concerning the true history of the united kingdom, instead, being shown a sanitised version of half truths.

I believe that the inclusion of black history in the national curriculum would go some way for all young adults to have a more enlightened view of the country.

Richard McDermid

Address supplied