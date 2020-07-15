You can pre-order the OnePlus Nord in India starting today

Ahead of the July 21 launch, OnePlus Nord will be up for pre-orders in India starting today at 1:30 PM IST. Yesterday, OnePlus revealed the design of the phone. It has been teasing the specifications and features for one week now so you know what you are getting if you pre-order.

The company has said that pre-orders will open only once on Amazon.in for limited stock. It is offering gifts worth up to Rs 5,000 as part of the OnePlus Nord pre-order process. Moreover, those who pre-order the device will receive two surprise gift boxes, one of which will be sent to the customers after pre-ordering and the other will be sent after completing the purchase device by 31 August.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will feature a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Further, the device is said to be made available in two configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

It will come equipped with a 32MP Sony IMX616 f/2.45 primary front-facing camera that is paired with an 8MP f/2.45 wide-angle camera with a field of view of 105°. On the rear lies a 48MP Sony IMX586 with an f/1.75 aperture size with OIS. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide angle camera with 119° field of view and a 5MP f/2.4 depth and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera.