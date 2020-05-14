You can now transfer your Google Play Music library to YouTube Music

Play Music will shut down later this 12 months and to make the transition to YouTube Music simpler, Google has introduced a brand new device that lets Play Music customers transfer their libraries to YouTube Music.

The migrated information will embrace uploaded and bought songs, albums, private and subscribed playlists, and stations. The device additionally transfers the favored and disliked songs and Google says it should replace your YouTube Music profile to provide music suggestions primarily based on your Play Music listening historical past and likes and dislikes.

Besides, Google will convert the Play Music subscription to the equal tier of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium primarily based on the customers’ stage of advantages with their present subscriptions, and people who aren’t subscribed to any plans can use the ad-supported model of YouTube Music at no cost.

If you’re a Play Music consumer, you can migrate your information by heading over to music.youtube.com/transfer or by merely clicking on the transfer button within the YouTube Music app. Head this way for more details.

You can additionally transfer your podcasts by heading to podcasts.google.com/transfer.

Source