You Can Now Trade Litecoin on the Ethereum Blockchain With Kyber

The Kyber Network, a decentralized, on- chain cryptocurrency exchange, has actually simply noted the Ethereum- suitable pLTC token– a brand-new cross-chain token established by pTokens task.

Announcing the news to Cointelegraph onAug 3, Kyber Network stated that pLTC tokens will be available through Kyber Swap and other decentralized apps, or DApps. They will likewise be readily available on platforms powered by Kyber’s on- chain liquidity procedure.

pLTC is pegged to Litecoin

The news comes soon after pTokens released pLTC token on the Ethereum mainnet on July29 Similar to other “pTokens”, pLTC token goals to open cross-chain decentralized financing, or DeFi, liquidity by linking the hidden property to any blockchain. pLTC is pegged 1:1 to Litecoin (LTC), making the tradition property completely suitable with Ethereum.

Shane Hong, marketing supervisor at Kyber Network, discussed that the brand-new token listing allows users to make use of yet another property for decentralized financing on Ethereum.

Hong stated:

” pLTC offers Litecoin holders a hassle-free method to check out the world of decentralized financing onEthereum Kyber is happy to assist the Provable group assistance pLTC liquidity through our Fed Price Reserve.”

Hong included that users can likewise trade pLTC versus any other token supported by Kyber, consisting of pBTC.

In March 2020, pTokens presented its pBTC token on the Ethereum mainnet. As reported, pBTC is pegged 1:1 to Bitcoin and works with the Ethereum environment.

Litecoin, which released in 2011, is among the most popular cryptocurrencies. It is ranked as the seventh most significant crypto by market cap since press time. Inspired by Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin is really close technically to Bitcoin, albeit a faster and more affordable option. As of press time, Litecoin is trading at $59 with a market cap of $3.8 billion.