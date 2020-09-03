You can now download your Twitter data again and see what hackers could’ve nabbed

If you wonder what type of data Twitter shops on you– and what those hackers might have taken throughout their huge bitcoin rip-off– you can now discover whenagain Twitter has reenabled the ability to download archives of “Your Twitter Data,” almost 2 months after turning off the function as a safety measure versus additional hacking.

To gain access to it, go to Settings > > Account > > Your Twitter data and you ought to see a screen like the one listed below, where you’ll require to enter your password to begin the transfer. If you’re utilizing a phone app, it might push you over to the mobile site rather.

It likewise may take a while prior to the archive is all set: I pushed the button an hour earlier, and I’m still awaiting the in-app notice so I can really download it.

Twitter had a respectable factor to shut the function off. Not just did the huge bitcoin rip-off rope in prominent accounts consisting of President Barack Obama, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, however hackers likewise got access to a few of these “Your Twitter Data” archives, possibly taking personal messages and other individual data from a range of users.

Three individuals have actually been charged for the substantial hack up until now, consisting of one Florida teenager who …