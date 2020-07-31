You can now bid on Fyre Fest merch

If you’re craving the innocent days of 2017, when the greatest error was the music celebration disaster called Fyre Festival, you remain in luck: you can now own a piece of merch from the catastrophe. The United States Marshals Service is hosting an online auction for 126 products, consisting of t-shirts, bracelets, tokens, and hats. The profits will go to a fund for the victims of the deceitful fest, the Marshals Service states, and the auction goes through August 13 th. Some products currently have numerous quotes, like a hoodie that’s choosing $130

Now, let’s review 2017 for a minute, a welcome reprieve from 2020, really.

Fyre Festival was expected to be a “once-in-a-lifetime” high-end musical celebration in the Bahamas that occurred in April and May2017 People invested countless dollars for personal cabanas, camping tents, catering, and the guarantee of a weekend partying with well-known designs, influencers, and celebs. Instead, what they got was being stranded in the Bahamas, if they made it there at all, after the fest’s creator Billy McFarland stopped working to end up putting the celebration premises together or truly even setting up a celebration. You may remember the infamous sad cheese sandwiches that have actually ended up being associated with the fest.

Since the legendary catastrophe unfolded online, Hulu and Netflix both launched their own Fyre Festival documentaries, and McFarland was sentenced to 6 years in jail with 3 years of monitored release, along with an order to surrender around $26 million, although it’s uncertain just how much he has and has the ability to pay.

Truly, a huge deceitful music celebration appears charming compared to what 2020 has actually wrought, so if you wish to celebrate a time when the web was a somewhat lighter location to exist, bid away on a Fyre Fest hoodie.