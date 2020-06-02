You can now access Peloton’s app through your Apple TV

Peloton is making its app out there on yet one more system: Apple TVs. The firm introduced its partnership with Apple in the present day, which is able to deliver the exercise streaming app to Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD gadgets. New members can access the app on their TV for a free 30-day trial, too. The app is already out there on iOS gadgets and the Apple Watch however is notably lacking a desktop part.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been marked with exceptional progress for Peloton. It gained 600,000 new members in a single quarter and grew income by 66 p.c in a yr. When the pandemic first began, the corporate gave new customers a 90-day free trial and briefly broadcasted its stay exercise lessons from its New York studio till an teacher was identified with the virus. After that time, Peloton paused after which resumed its exercises from instructors’ houses the place they’ve been broadcasting ever since.

The firm is likely one of the few to revenue from the pandemic, particularly as gyms across the US have closed throughout metropolis shutdowns. Bringing its app to extra gadgets is one strategy to preserve members comfortable and probably encourage extra to hitch, particularly as a result of the Apple TV is a extra comfy display screen to stream and work out from than a telephone or Apple Watch.