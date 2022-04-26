The second Yerevan march demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and the idea of ​​saving Artsakh started today in the vicinity of the statue of David of Sassoun. The deputy of the NA “Hayastan” faction Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated ․ “Yesterday and today, during the actions, the police resorted to brute force. Today we have detainees. You can not arrest so many people. “Before leaving the struggle, we said that we are ready for everything and we will go to the end.”

According to Ishkhan Saghatelyan ․ “With any arrest, you can not stop our struggle. We will not pay attention. Catch the brother, the sister will go out on the street, catch the sister, the neighbor and so on. It is impossible to stop the movement. ” Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that on April 28 the citizens will walk from Bash-Aparan and Sardarapat to Yerevan.

Luiza SUKIASYAN