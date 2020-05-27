You can no longer subscribe to HBO via Apple TV Channels

HBO is no longer for sale as an Apple TV Channel for men and women who desire to subscribe to it although the Apple TV program (via 9to5Mac). The alter follows the current launching of this new streaming support HBO Max.

Apple TV Channels first established last year for a means to watch content from several different service suppliers all in 1 program, which means that you would not have to bounce between distinct third-party programs to watch different articles. Now, however it sounds HBO needs to push users to view HBO Max content around the HBO Max program rather than via Apple’s.

If you subscribed to HBO via Channels, you will have access to HBO Max

If you subscribe to HBO via Apple TV’s Channels, you can seemingly still view it at the Apple TV program, but it will not be upgraded to contain content that is exclusive to HBO Max, based to 9to5Mac. You have complimentary access to HBO Max thanks to a bargain that has been struck between Apple and WarnerMedia a month. When which bargain has been struck, Deadline reported which HBO Max could be incorporated to the Apple TV program, but it seems that has not occurred yet.

There are quite a few ways to accessibility HBO Max, along with also my colleague Chaim Gartenberg has assembled a useful guide on how you can flow HBO Max and the way to understand if you might already have access to it without having to pay.

If you need to subscribe to HBO Max via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels gateway site, but you can’t just yet. The problem, it appears, is because to contract discussions, reports The Wall Street Journal, and that’s the reason why the HBO Max program isn’t accessible on both Amazon Fire apparatus or Roku ones. Amazon is attributing the dispute on AT&T( which possesses HBO Max operator WarnerMedia, in a statement supplied to The Verge:

With a seamless customer experience, almost 5 million HBO streamers now access their subscription via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels. Unfortunately, together with the launching of HBO Max, AT&T is picking to deny those faithful HBO clients accessibility to the enlarged catalog. We consider that if you are paying HBO, you are entitled to the programming via the method you are already using. That’s only great customer service and that is a priority for us.

WarnerMedia defended itself within this announcement contributed to Engadget: