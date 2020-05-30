You can get a vivo iQOO 3 for as little as INR 31,990 on Flipkart

Vivo has a pretty-sweet promo presently going for the iQOO 3. The base 8GB/128GB model can be had for simply INR 31,990. Thats and INR 3,000 low cost on high of the already lively INR 4,000 low cost, in place since final month. In order to get probably the most diminished worth on Flipkart, you’ll have to use a ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI or Debit Card EMI for the transaction. The promo pricing throughout the complete iQOO 3 lineup (4G and 5G variations) goes as follows:

Smartphone Launch Price Current Price After ICICI card low cost

iQOO 3 4G 8+128GB Rs. 36,990 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 31,990

iQOO 3 4G 8+256GB Rs. 39,990 Rs. 37,990 Rs. 34,990

iQOO 3 5G 12+256GB Rs. 44,990 Rs. 44,990 Rs. 41,990







The supply is legitimate till June 15, 2020. It manages to one way or the other make the iQOO 3, which was already some of the inexpensive gadgets, rocking the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, much more attainable. A superb factor too, now that smartphone producers have to deal with the current native improve in Goods & Services Tax (GST) on smartphones in India from 12% to 18%. Plus, there’s a lot to like concerning the iQOO 3 apart from its worth pricing. It packs a versatile digicam setup, punchy 6.44-inch Super AMOLED show and a 4,400 mAh battery, which handed our in-house endurance check with flying colours. You can learn extra about it in our in-depth evaluate.

Source | Via