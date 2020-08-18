‘You Can Criticize The CCP, But You Must Not Criticize Xi Jinping’

Cai Xia, a retired teacher of the Central Party School of the Chinese Communist Party, following current public criticism of CCP chief Xi Jinping, was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party with her pension removed on August 17 for “serious violations of political discipline of the Party.” Widely called among the “Hereditary [Second Generation] Red,” descendants of establishing members or essential figures of the CCP, Cai Xia informed RFA that she has no objective to stay on board with the present CCP management and mores than happy to be back with the ranks of individuals. In an interview with Jane Tang of RFA’s Mandarin Service late on Monday, the 68-year-old Cai gone over mindsets towards Xi Jinping within the CCP iunder authoritarian security, and shared updates of another elite critic of Xi, Real estate magnate Ren Zhiqiang, who was apprehended by the CCP last month.

RFA: The Central Party School declared that you were expelled from the Chinese Communist Party since you have actually seriously breached CCP discipline. How did you find out of the choice? What is your reaction to the choice?

Cai Xia: They had actually spoken (with me) at 10 on Monday early morning. I was not knowledgeable about the choice prior to the discussion. During the interaction they check out 2 choices to me: One, my expulsion …