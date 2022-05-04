You are very close to victory. The CP members are already discussing in their narrow circles, let’s give Nikol a “sacrifice”, at least we will get away, addressing the participants of the rally in France Square, said the representative of the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

According to him, there will be no retreat from the struggle.

“We realize the responsibility. We have not slept for 72 hours, we will not sleep for the next 72 hours. “I do not say those 72 by chance, but we must succeed together,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

The protest actions will continue tomorrow. Saghatelyan mentioned that the groups are organized, they will continue the struggle, making it larger.

“I apologize to all our citizens whose way we are blocking, but we are doing it for them.” “The faster we do, the more, the sooner we will finish this work,” he said.

Saghatelyan called on the residents of the regions to continue the protest actions and demonstrations.