Member of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly Tigran Abrahamyan wrote on his Facebook page. “Various government figures, representatives of the propaganda machine, still have to face the fact that during their time a much larger volume of weapons was acquired than a decade or two ago.

It is noteworthy that these refer to transactions, the deliveries of which, although during their tenure, the contracts were signed until 2018. First of all, it concerns the $ 100 million loan with Russia, which was signed after the April 2016 hostilities.

Not to mention that the SU-30s they acquired and glorified were without ammunition; they did not solve any problems during the 44-day war. According to various estimates, $ 140-160 million has been allocated for 4 planes.

The amount of FREE armaments that Armenia received before Pashinyan in huge numbers, and why the army did not receive the necessary armaments during Pashinyan’s time, is another subject of discussion.

Even Ali died with a sore throat in which they estimated that $ 5 billion worth of Armenian weapons had been damaged or passed under Azerbaijani control.

After all, a government that speaks and writes only after the 44-day war about reductions in the army, changes in staff uniforms, nothing about increasing the army’s combat effectiveness, officers, increasing the social and living standards of the contractors and the necessary moral level in the army, has simply no moral right. To talk about “achievements”.