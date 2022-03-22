“This is political sophistication. You bring projects that are pure examples of political sophistication. “This project is also a ‘Trojan horse’, under which another goal is hidden,” said Hayk Konjoryan, the leader of the NA “Civil Contract” faction, addressing the opposition at the NA plenary sitting today.

It should be reminded that today the parliament is discussing the draft amendments to the “Criminal Code” and the “Criminal Procedure Code” authored by the deputies of the “Hayastan” faction, by which the authors propose to fix the questioning or denying the Armenian territory or part of it, Public justification or propaganda is punishable by a fine of 1-2 million drams or imprisonment for 2-4 years.

Konjoryan expressed confidence that if this bill is adopted, the political leaders of the opposition, who accused Armenia, for example, of unleashing a war, will be persecuted more. “Your candidate for prime minister invited the generals to take action in Yerevan during the war. Are you now coming and defending the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia?” Your leaders have been negotiating for many years to hand over the homeland. Mr. Tevanyan, you are not a naughty schoolboy sitting in the last row, do not interrupt when I speak. “When you speak, I hear.”

Hayk Konjoryan added that their faction will vote against.

The author of the project Aram Vardevanyan insisted that even with a magnifying glass it is impossible to find anything against Armenia in this project ․ “In the form of an opinion, it is about punishing those who question the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, what are you against?”

Referring to the assertions of the pro-government deputies that the opposition had shown the videos of the atrocities attacking the Armenian soldiers on TV, Aram Vardevanyan reminded ․ “You showed and manipulated October 27 in your propaganda videos. You used a hammer in the end. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN