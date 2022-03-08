Acting President Alen Simonyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of March 8, Women’s Day.

“I warmly congratulate you on this holiday.

Women’s Day is a holiday of joy, positive emotions and thoughts, the source of which is you, dear women, as a mother-wife, as a daughter-sister.

You are destiny and at the same time you decide destiny.

You think about family even when you do not have a family, you think about a child even before he is born, because the love and care you have never ends, but begins with your own birth.

The official holiday dedicated to you is celebrated in the first month of spring, March, but you dedicate spring regardless of the time of year, with your uniqueness in giving your essence, your femininity, warmth, happiness and love, with the characteristics of women, with the mission given to you only by God and nature. :

I wish that love for you never diminishes, because I believe that it never diminishes in you.

“Health, peace, happiness – all the best to you, your families and relatives,” the message reads.