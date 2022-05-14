Arthur Ghazinyan, MP of the NA “Hayastan” faction, wrote on his Facebook page ․

“The young revolutionaries in power and the units revolving around them are trying to convince our people that everything is decided, that nothing can be changed and stopped, do not suffer in vain.

Nicole and Ali are trying to convince us and the world that the Armenian people have come to terms with a conspiratorial defeat, renounced Artsakh, denied and desecrated the memory of tens of thousands of victims of the 30-year Artsakh war, renounced the centuries-old dream of a state and statehood.

You lie, you lie deceitfully and subtly, all of you.

Nothing is decided, the decision is made by the Armenian people, the Armenian nation and the Armenian people.

Whatever they decide, it will be the same, and all geopolitical centers will have to take into account our decision, and it is our decision.

We are the masters of our homeland,

Artsakh has been, will be Armenian and will never be part of Azerbaijan,

Armenia will remain an independent and sovereign state.

And do not try to stand in this way and spread lies by trying to break the will and determination of our people. “