Before the trial of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan և Armen Gorgyan in the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, presided over by Judge Anna Danibekyan, Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers submitted a request to change his pretrial detention, to allow Armen Gorgyan to be temporarily absent from the Republic of Armenia. motions to declare the evidence collected by inadmissible;

However, the prosecutors offered to continue the hearing, study the evidence, and then discuss the motions.

Defender of Robert Kocharyan Hayk Alumyan on this occasion he said. “If there is a problem with the admissibility of evidence, it means that it exists as something physical but does not exist legally, so we object to the court’s actions.”

Defender of Armen Gorgyan Lusine Sahakyan asked for a five-minute break. Prosecutors said that in this way the defense attorneys were obstructing the examination of the evidence. Lusine Sahakyan insisted that the issues of the precautionary measure could not be discussed immediately, as well as the conditions of the PACE deputy’s immunity. Lusine Sahakyan was indignant why the prosecutors are moving forward, because there is an international obligation, the Constitution. He said that not providing a break violated his and his client’s rights. The court urged to consult on the spot. Lusine Sahakyan said she was going out with her client. Anna Danibekyan said that if they leave, the session will be postponed and the mediation will not be discussed. Lusine Sahakyan described this as blackmail.

Hayk Alumyan asked, “What is the problem with giving a five-minute break, or did the prosecutors veto it?” Eventually, the defenders left the hall. Robert Kocharyan intervened and, addressing the judge, said. “You are creating senseless tension.” Anna Danibekyan answered, you and your defenders create. Robert Kocharyan asked if those five minutes were decisive, I do not understand. Prosecutor George Baghdasaryan also announced. “The actions of the defense were aimed at creating a basis for leaving the courtroom. “All actions were taken to prevent the evidence from being examined.”

Armen Gorgyan insisted that his rights were being violated by not considering his petition to leave Armenia. In response, Anna Danibekyan said that those issues will be discussed when they submit to her mediation.

While preparing to examine the evidence presented by the prosecutors, Hayk Alumyan returned to the courtroom and requested that the hearing be held behind closed doors if the evidence was to be examined.

The judge announced that the decision on the mediation would be made behind closed doors.

Let us remind you that Robert Kocharyan is accused of violating the RA constitutional order under Article 300.1, Part 1, Article 311, Part 4, Clause 2 of the RA Criminal Code, and receiving large bribes. Armen Gorgyan is charged with Article 38-300.1, Part 1, Article 311, Part 4, Clause 2, Article 190, Part 3, Clause 1 of the RA Criminal Code for aiding and abetting the overthrow of the RA constitutional order. receiving large amounts of bribes and legalizing criminally obtained property.

Tat Tat Harutyunyan