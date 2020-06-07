‘You About to Lose Yo Job’ Security Guard in Remix Did Not Lose Job



Play video content material

Exclusive

The man who obtained an earful from a girl upset about being detained didn’t lose his job, regardless of her finest needs and superior lyrical expertise … he tells us he is nonetheless gainfully employed!!!

The man behind the badge in the viral ‘Lose Yo Job’ video is Julius Locklear, and he tells TMZ … he is nonetheless working as safety element and a bail bondsman.

As you realize … Julius obtained his 15 minutes of fame this week when video of him detaining a singing and dancing lady began spreading like wildfire on social media, getting the meme remedy and a enjoyable viral remix to boot.

Julius says the incident went down means again on Feb. 5 in Dillon, SC … the place he was employed as particular safety element at Diamonds Gentleman’s Club.

The means Julius tells it … the membership was closing and kicking out everybody round 4:15 AM, however the lady in the video was alone and refused to hit the street.

Julius says he informed her, “You better leave before you get in trouble,” to which he claims she replied, “Go suck a d***.”

We all know what occurs subsequent … the girl broke out right into a freestyle and a dance, “You about to lose yo job, ’cause you are detaining me, for nothing!!!”

JL says he once more informed the girl to go away, however she fired again with the identical line and refused … so he cuffed her for trespassing. Julius claims he had the authority to cuff her as a result of she twice refused to go away.

Julius has a superb humorousness about all of it … he says the tune and dance have been hilarious. Easier to giggle when you do not lose your job, too.

In the tip … Julius says he informed her she could be let go if she may discover a trip, and the membership’s DJ took her house.