Yoshi’s Crafted World – Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]

Jump into a new Yoshi adventure in a world made of everyday objects—like boxes and paper cups! As Yoshi, you’ll leap up high, gulp down enemies, and set out on a treasure hunt to find all the different collectables. On the flip side, stages can be played backwards, providing new perspectives to explore and new ways to locate some of the more craftily hidden items!

Overcome varied enemies and obstacles, like Zombie Guys, Skelesaurus, Ukiki, and Monty Mole as you seek out hidden collectables

Pass a Joy Con controller to a friend for 2 player cooperative exploration

Clad Yoshi in collectable, protective, handicraft costumes as he makes his way through each stage