Yorkshire Tea and PG Tips back Black Lives Matter

British tea corporations Yorkshire Tea and PG Tips have backed Black Lives Matter, urging those that oppose the anti-racism marketing campaign to not purchase their merchandise.

Both firms publicly backed the protest motion on Twitter after YouTuber Laura Towler mentioned she was “dead chuffed that Yorkshire Tea hasn’t supported BLM”.

Responding to the remark, Yorkshire Tea mentioned: “Please don’t buy our tea again. We’re taking some time to educate ourselves and plan proper action before we post. We stand against racism.”

PG Tips, owned by Unilever, quickly joined the dialog, including that supporters of the marketing campaign might drink their teas “guilt-free”.

In one other tweet, the agency added: “If you are boycotting teas that stand against racism, you’re going to have to find two new tea brands now. #blacklivesmatter #solidaritea.”