Yorkshire man charged following leftwing terror investigation | UK news

A 32-year-old man from West Yorkshire has been charged terror offences following an investigation in to leftwing terrorism.

Dominic Noble, from Huddersfield, has been charged with a complete of 14 offences, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

“Noble was arrested from his home address on Tuesday June 2 by Counter Terrorism Policing North East as part of an intelligence-led investigation into suspected left- wing terrorism,” said a spokesman.

He added that Noble was charged with offences unlike Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Of the charges, 13 are for the possession of documents likely to be beneficial to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and one is for viewing or accessing a document likely to be beneficial to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Noble, who lives in Hall Cross Grove, is due to appear at Leeds magistrates’ court on Monday.