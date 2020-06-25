Yorkshire and Lancashire to play two-day friendly at Headingley in July | Cricket News





Yorkshire’s Steven Patterson (L) celebrates a wicket during the 2019 County Championship campaign

Yorkshire are set to host Lancashire in a red ball two-day friendly in July.

The warm-up match is due to take place at Headingley on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 July and will soon be streamed on line to members of both counties.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club chief executive Mark Arthur told the club’s website: “We are thrilled to have now been able to arrange this fixture with Lancashire.

“Although the match will soon be played in today’s world, both clubs are keen that its members connect to fantastic coverage of the match as a thank you for his or her loyalty of these difficult times.”

Nasser Hussain says while player welfare ought to be paramount, the government's decision to maybe not allow recreational cricket while pubs can open and other sport are free to carry on lacks consistency.

Lancashire’s players, who’ve remained off furlough through the entire coronavirus pandemic, returned to training recently at Chester Boughton Hall CC.

Paul Allott, Lancashire director of cricket, said: “Preparations are starting to crank up ahead of a county cricket season starting potentially since 1 August and this friendly would have been a more than worthwhile exercise for the squad.

“We want to thank Yorkshire for his or her co-operation and for hosting the fixture at Emerald Headingley, whilst Emirates Old Trafford plays host to England and the West Indies in a behind-closed-doors Test series.”

The announcement follows the news that Surrey and Middlesex are organizing to meet in a two-day friendly on July 26-27 at the Kia Oval and further raises hopes in regards to a truncated County Championship campaign taking place come july 1st.