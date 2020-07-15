York option for Benbatl return date | Racing News

Saeed bin Suroor’s stable star Benbatl is in training in front of a return to action later come july 1st.

The six-year-old has demonstrated his versatility late in life by proving just as effective on dirt when winning a Group Two at Meydan before finishing third in the inaugural Saudi Cup behind Maximum Security.

He was favourite for the Dubai World Cup before that meeting was cancelled at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Benbatl is well. We gave him a break after Dubai,” said Bin Suroor.

“In August we shall start looking at races for him. He’s in the Juddmonte at York when we get closer to the race we’ll see how he’s.

“Whether he stays in training next year, to go to Saudi Arabia and Dubai again, we’ll need certainly to see how that he runs in 2010 and I’ll talk to the boss (Sheikh Mohammed).

“He’s a really consistent horse and always shows his class. He’s as good on turf and dirt and ran a large race in Saudi.

“He was favourite for the World Cup, they all had him to beat.”

Bin Suroor may have a new star on his hands given the way Stunning Beauty won on her debut at Newmarket by four lengths.

“She is a nice filly. I just want to see how she is over the next few days as that was her first ever run,” said Godolphin’s long-standing trainer.

“We’ll take a look for a Listed race I think and maybe in October we are able to look at a Group One.

“We started her off over a mile, but she has got plenty of speed so if we have to drop down to seven furlongs the next time, that wouldn’t be a worry.

“Next year she’s a filly for middle distances. I like her a lot, she has always shown us plenty at home, she has shown plenty of class.”