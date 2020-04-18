York County family lends RV to healthcare worker so she can quarantine

There’s a nationwide Facebook team attempting to attach cutting edge employees with a refuge to remain while they fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– There’s a nationwide Facebook group attempting to attach cutting edge employees with a refuge to remain while they fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team is called “RVs 4 MDs.” It matches individuals in the healthcare sector with individuals that agree to offer their un-used Recreational vehicles so they can quarantine while they function. It has practically 30,000 participants and also of the 600 matches, FOX43 discovered one in York County.

Fully geared up with 3 beds, a sofa, complete restroom and also cooking area, the vintage 1979 Air Stream RV isn’t a negative baby crib for 30- year-old EmilyRentschler It’s the baby crib she’s leaving in the house that’s the difficult component.

“It’s going to be much harder on me than it is on her,” Rentschler stated. “She’ll be with Meemaw and Pap. She’ll be perfectly fine. I know she’s going to be well taken care of.”

Rentschler has someday left of maternal leave. Thursday the solitary mama heads back to job as a paramedic manager, leaving her 3-month-old behind.

“I have direct patient care,” Rentschler stated. “I transport sick and injured people to the hospital every shift that I work. I don’t want to get into the position where I’d be exposing her.”

Which is why the Lewin family of York County was greater than pleased to offer her their RV.

“It was just sitting in our backyard doing nothing,” Mark Lewin stated. And we can’ t take a trip today, so, I’d instead it obtain placed to make use of in some way some method.”

The 2 discovered each various other on the Facebook team. It was started 3 weeks earlier after a female in Texas required a location to keep and also saw the frustrating assistance of individuals that agreed to aid.

“We have thousands of volunteers working 24/7 around the clock, not getting paid a dime,” among the web page managers stated. “Our mission everyday when we wake up is, ‘who can we match’ and ‘how can we flatten this curve’ and get people back to work.”

Rentschler was not just consulted with an RV, yet some handmade indicators from their little girls.

“It makes me very emotional,” Rentschler stated. “I have trouble talking about it without crying about it. I was so excited and so grateful for them.”

“It was very funny,” Iris Lewin stated. “We pulled up this morning and we were both like ‘I want to give you a hug! I can’t give you a hug!’ and that was the hardest thing for both of us.”

And you can think there was no lack of socially remote ones.

“You see the signs like, ‘in this together,’ and it truly is. We are all in this together,” Mark stated.