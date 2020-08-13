Yordan Alvarez “Very Close” To Return; Roberto Osuna Will Attempt Rehab

Astros supervisor Dusty Baker stated today that outfielder/DH Yordan Alvarez is “very close” to going back to action, as Mark Berman of FOX 26 was amongst those to cover (Twitter links). The skipper likewise exposed that closer Roberto Osuna will attempt to rehab and return later on this season.

An exact timeline isn’t yet understood for Alvarez, however it sounds as if the young slugger’s activation impends. He was cleared to resume training on July 24 th after an inexplicable however presumptively coronavirus-related lack. Adding Alvarez back into the lineup would be a huge increase for the scuffling Houston team.

As for Osuna, it’s a fair bit less clear where things are headed. His uneasy elbow scenario has actually left a hole at the back of the Astros bullpen. He’s going to rest and rehab for a stretch, with eyes on a possible late-2020 return.

That’s far from an assurance that Osuna will have the ability to prevent Tommy John surgical treatment, not to mention contribute once again this season. But it’s a much better outlook than had actually been shown a week earlier, when it appeared a surgery was the likeliest result.

In other updates, the Astros have a trio of hurlers that are still relocating the best instructions. Chris Devenski, Brad Peacock, and Jose Urquidy are all preparing in bullpen sessions, though it stays unidentified simply when …