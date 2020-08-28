Yordan Alvarez Undergoes Surgery On Both Knees

It’s been known for more than a week that Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez would undergo surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, but the Astros on Friday announced that the reigning Rookie of the Year also underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee as well. That procedure is being termed by the Astros as a “routine cleanup.” The club’s press release indicates that the expectation is for Alvarez to “be ready to play prior to the start of Spring Training” next year.

More to come.